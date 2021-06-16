Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads conducting exercise on Thursday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads announced that they will be conducting a security exercise on Thursday morning.

The exercise will take place at 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Northwest Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Participants will be working through a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents.

There will be an increased number of ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area.

