Naval Facilities Engineering Command hosting job fair on June 1

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Facilities Engineering Command will be hosting a job fair to fill some critical positions.

According to a spokesperson, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic has been granted Direct-Hire Authority to fill immediate needs in a variety of positions, such as electrical and mechanical engineers, pipefitters/plumbers, financial management specialists, and more.

According to their site, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s last job fair in October drew more than 1,100 job seekers to the event.

Candidates with the right qualifications and experience can be hired on the spot as NAVFAC MID-Atlantic looks to provide networking and job opportunities to local students, graduates, veterans and other qualified job seekers in the area.

The job fair will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to send their resumes to NAVFAC_MLHRO@navy.mil ahead of the event and to bring several copies.