CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – NASA Langley Research Center and Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) honored two Girl Scouts from Chesapeake who one their essay contest.

According to a press release, Jocelynn Garcia and Sophia Burgess won the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back’ essay contest, which gives Girl Scouts a chance to win a Space Science badge that was brought into space by NASA’s Artemis I.

NASA Langley Research Center heled make ‘space’ for Girl Scouts in STEM by opening the doors of their research facilities. (Photo Courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast) NASA Langley Research Center heled make ‘space’ for Girl Scouts in STEM by opening the doors of their research facilities. (Photo Courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast)

Garcia and Burgess were among the 21 fifth through eight grade Girl Scouts who were invited to the research center. Both were awarded badges and a letter of certification, as well as given a guided tour of the space habitat and wind tunnel research facilities.

The group was also able to take part in a STEM and robotic activity led by NASA staff.

Girl Scouts has been working for over 100 years to provide opportunities for girls to take action through STEM. The youth organization has launched over 100 new STEM programs from 2017 to 2021.