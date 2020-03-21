Musicians perform for residents from outside Chesapeake assisted living center amid coronavirus isolation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Social distancing couldn’t stop the power of music from touching the hearts of residents at Cedar Manor Assisted Living Center in Chesapeake.

A pair of musicians performed outside the facility Friday for the residents in isolation.

The residents have been restricted from having visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Friday, they had special guests stop by who were instrumental in lifting their spirits.

A two-piece orchestra had the halls alive with the sound of music.

“Even though there’s a big glass door in between us, I know they can hear me,” said Marc Powell.

It’s been a week since the residents have been able to see their loved ones in person. Kate and Marc Powell, owners of The Fugue School of Music, partnered with Tidewater Arts Outreach to bring harmony into the care home.

“Music heals. There’s scientific research behind its healing power,” Kate said.

“The residents’ health and safety is always our number one priority so the external entertainment definitely helps out here,” said Cedar Manor Administrator Michelle Rahman.

A speaker was set up inside the facility for residents to enjoy the performance.

From “Canon in D” to Disney, the duo performed classical hits that resonated with the crowd — from six feet away, of course.

“Oh my gosh, a lot of the residents, their eyes are closed listening to the music, just enjoying the sound,” Rahman said. “Every 15 minutes we’re trying to swap them out so that more residents can come out.”

The concert wasn’t just healing for the residents.

“Actually being here in person and seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing them moving about as they’re listening, that is what I seek as a performer,” Marc Powell said.

In a time where the future is unclear, the couple hopes music can be a guiding force.

“There are just things that it does that can’t be accomplished other ways,” Kate Powell said. “It’s one of the reasons we love being musicians.”

