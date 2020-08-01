Multiple traffic signals out in Chesapeake due to power outages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple traffic signals in Chesapeake are out on Saturday evening after power outages left more than 5,000 residents without power.

The following signals were out as of 6:30 p.m.:

Battlefield Blvd N and Oak Grove Rd

Kempsville Rd and Greenbrier Pkwy

Greenbrier Pkwy and Executive Blvd

Greenbrier Pkwy and Fairway Dr/City Park entrance

Kempsville Rd and Volvo Pkwy

Dominion Energy reported that at its peak outage just before 5:30 p.m., about 5,196 residents in Chesapeake were without power. By 6:30 p.m., nearly 1,624 people were still without power.

The cause is still pending and details are not available on the Dominion Energy website.

Report and check outages here.

Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Latest News