Multiple traffic signals out in Chesapeake due to power outages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple traffic signals in Chesapeake are out on Saturday evening after power outages left more than 5,000 residents without power.
The following signals were out as of 6:30 p.m.:
- Battlefield Blvd N and Oak Grove Rd
- Kempsville Rd and Greenbrier Pkwy
- Greenbrier Pkwy and Executive Blvd
- Greenbrier Pkwy and Fairway Dr/City Park entrance
- Kempsville Rd and Volvo Pkwy
Dominion Energy reported that at its peak outage just before 5:30 p.m., about 5,196 residents in Chesapeake were without power. By 6:30 p.m., nearly 1,624 people were still without power.
The cause is still pending and details are not available on the Dominion Energy website.
Report and check outages here.
Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
