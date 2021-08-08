Multi-vehicle crash causes backup on I-64 near High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on I-64 in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.
Virginia State Police say they received the call for the two-vehicle crash around 12:43 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 294.1 near the High Rise Bridge.
There were no injuries reported following the crash.
As of 1:17 p.m., the west left shoulder and left lane are closed on I-64 are currently closed due to the crash.
Traffic backups are approximately 5 miles. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.