Multi-vehicle crash causes backup on I-64 near High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on I-64 in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say they received the call for the two-vehicle crash around 12:43 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 294.1 near the High Rise Bridge.

There were no injuries reported following the crash.

As of 1:17 p.m., the west left shoulder and left lane are closed on I-64 are currently closed due to the crash.

Traffic backups are approximately 5 miles. Motorists are advised to expect delays.