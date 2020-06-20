Multi-vehicle accident closes all eastbound lanes on I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake

Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle accident has closed all eastbound lanes at the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake Saturday morning.

Officials are warning motorists to expect major delays on I-64 at the High Rise Bridge following an accident each on both the eastbound and westbound lanes just after 9 a.m.

Authorities say all eastbound lanes are closed along with the West left shoulder and left lane.

According to reports, traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

10 On Your Side is learning if any possible injuries resulted from the accident.

No further information has been released.

