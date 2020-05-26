Motorcyclist, SUV driver seriously injured in crash on S Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday morning on S. Military Highway.

Chesapeake police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. Military, near the Deep Creek Blvd. (Route 17) intersection.

The SUV was heading westbound and took a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash in the side of the SUV, police say.

Both the motorcyclist and SUV driver have possible life-threatening injuries, police say.

Eastbound S. Military Highway was still closed in the 3500 block as of 8:30 a.m. and the crash is still under investigation.