Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Motorcyclist, SUV driver seriously injured in crash on S Military Highway in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake police generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Tuesday morning on S. Military Highway.

Chesapeake police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. Military, near the Deep Creek Blvd. (Route 17) intersection.

The SUV was heading westbound and took a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash in the side of the SUV, police say.

Both the motorcyclist and SUV driver have possible life-threatening injuries, police say.

Eastbound S. Military Highway was still closed in the 3500 block as of 8:30 a.m. and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories