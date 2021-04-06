Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries after striking vehicle on Mill Creek Pkwy. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was sent to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a vehicle Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the crash came in just after 7 p.m. on Willow Bend Drive.

Initial investigations revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling on Mill Creek Parkway near Willow Bend Drive when it crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

There are no further details.