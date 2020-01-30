Motorcyclist recovering after being victim of hit-and-run in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man is lucky to be alive after another driver collided with his motorcycle, sent him flying and kept driving.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Moses Grandy Trail and Millville Road.

Austin Anthony is in a back brace and can barely move his right hand.

However, he walked Tuesday for the first time since Sunday, and is grateful it’s not any worse.

Anthony was on his way to the gym Sunday afternoon when he approached the intersection of Moses Grandy Trail and Millville Road on his motorcycle.

“I was slowing down, probably rolling at like 15 mph,” Anthony said.

That’s when he got hit.

“It came out of nowhere,” Anthony said. “It was just a massive, loud noise, like this sensation from the top down. All you really feel is kind of flying through the air, hitting stuff along the way until you hit the ground. You’re still and you can’t really move.”

Anthony landed on the side of the road and saw people stop to help, but the person who hit him drove off.

“He obviously has no regard for other people,” Anthony said, referring to the driver of the vehicle that hit him.

Medics took Anthony to the hospital, where he stayed until Tuesday night.

“It’s been excruciating,” he said. “It was really terrible at first, but it’s going down and I’m learning how to move in the right way.”

On Tuesday, he took his first steps since the crash. He has to wear a back brace for 12 weeks.

“I have a compression fracture on my L1 vertebrae,” he said.

Anthony has some other scrapes and bruises, plus limited mobility in his right hand, but he knows it could have been a lot worse.

“I’m pretty grateful for where I’m at,” Anthony said. “Grateful that it’s only as bad as this.”

However, he can’t work right now or serve in the Marine Corps Reserve.

“It messes up just about every single facet of my life,” said Anthony.

He hopes police catch the person responsible so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. To the people who did help him, he says he can’t thank them enough.

“It’s good to know that there’s people in our community that are able to do that and are willing to do that,” Anthony said.

Chesapeake Police say they have a person of interest they are following up with and investigating.

