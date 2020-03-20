Motorcyclist injured Friday in Chesapeake crash

Breaking News
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a motorcyclist was injured Friday after they were involved in a crash on the Chesapeake Expressway.

Police responded to the northbound lanes of Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway near Old Battlefield Boulevard around 5:33 p.m.

Units arrived on scene to find people giving medical attention to the driver of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was then transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Lanes were closed briefly for an investigation into the crash. All lanes reopened by 7 p.m.

