Motorcyclist injured Friday in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a motorcyclist was injured Friday after they were involved in a crash on the Chesapeake Expressway.
Police responded to the northbound lanes of Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway near Old Battlefield Boulevard around 5:33 p.m.
Units arrived on scene to find people giving medical attention to the driver of the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was then transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Lanes were closed briefly for an investigation into the crash. All lanes reopened by 7 p.m.
