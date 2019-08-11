Motorcyclist dies after accident on Interstate 664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 664 Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say they were notified about the accident just before 2 p.m. It happened near the Military Highway exit in the southbound lanes.

A man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle tried to merge onto the interstate from the ramp and collided with a Volkswagen car that was merging onto the exit ramp, according to State Police.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Wayne Lohnes, and his passenger were both ejected.

Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. State Police say Lohnes succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.