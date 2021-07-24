Chesapeake reports ‘increasing’ West Nile Virus activity

FLAMINGO, FL – AUGUST 12: The a female mosquito begins to bite the photographer’s hand at Everglades National Park August 12, 2002 in Flamingo, Florida. The female bugs use the blood protein to feed their eggs then lays the eggs in water. The itch from the bite is caused by the human body’s immune system […]

CHESAPEAKE – Officials from the Chesapeake Health Department have confirmed an “increasing West Nile Virus (WNV) activity” in the city which was detected by the Chesapeake Mosquito Control Commission.



Chesapeake Mosquito Control Director Lisa Wagenbrenner says mosquitoes have been testing positive for the disease at a “higher than normal rate” this summer.



“Sporadic thunderstorms and human activities such as watering lawns and washing cars have perpetuated mosquito breeding habitats,” said Wagenbrenner.



Chesapeake health officials are now urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families as recent rains lead to more mosquitoes.

Chesapeake isn’t the first city in Hampton Roads to report WNV activity. Just days before, the Norfolk Department of Public Health announced that the virus has been detected in two mosquito samples in the city.

The West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. WNV can affect a person’s nervous system. Many people get a mild form, experiencing fever, headache, and muscle aches that can last days to weeks.



While most people make a full recovery, severe cases of WNV can lead to meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis, and even death. Health officials say recovery from severe WNV can take months or years.



People at highest risk for serious WNV disease are adults 50-years-old or older and those whose immunity is suppressed because of a disease such as cancer or diabetes.



The VDH issues several guidelines to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses: