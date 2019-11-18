More patients of jailed OB-GYN come forward

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — More former patients of obstetrician-gynecologist Javaid Perwaiz continue to step forward with concerns about their former doctor’s practice.

“I thought he knew exactly what he was talking about,” said former patient Michala Rudolph.

Rudolph starting going to Perwaiz just after she became pregnant with her first daughter, Dallas.

“He told me everything is fine,” Rudolph added.

Things weren’t fine. Rudolph ended up delivering Dallas prematurely at 22 weeks. The little girl now has a lifetime of medical issues to deal with.

“She is going to have problems and we will just deal with it step-by-step,” Rudolph said.

Dallas needs to be on full-time oxygen. She will always have a tube attached to her head to drain fluid off her brain. Rudolph believes the complications could have been caused by Perwaiz.

Rudolph’s case is just one of hundreds claiming Perwaiz failed as an OB-GYN. The FBI says he was allegedly performing unnecessary surgeries for years to make money from Medicaid claims.

10 On Your Side dug into his past. Perwaiz moved to the U.S. from his native Pakistan in the late 1970s. He completed his residency at West Virginia University in 1980 and then came to Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side has also found dozens of medical malpractice lawsuits over the last 30 years involving Perwaiz.