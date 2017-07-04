Mixed emotions at Chesapeake parade after woman’s disappearance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – There were mixed emotions at an Independence Day parade in Hampton Roads for the July 4 holiday. Through the sea of red, white and blue, there was a missing face: Juanita Coffield, 77, who vanished more than one month ago.

Coffield was a regular at the annual South Norfolk Parade and Picnic in the Park. 10 On Your Side spoke with several attendees who say they remember her well.

“She was the jingle bells lady,” said James Davis. “She had a jingle bell type bell and a horn and a dog that was actually a pocket-book that looked real but it was in her basket.”

Davis, along with Jolie Paige, say she was noticeably missing this year. The search for missing Coffield was called off in mid-June. An official with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management told 10 On Your Side that they could not sustain the effort.

Coffield was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Benefit Road on June 3. She was leaving her home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. and was wearing a white baseball tee-shirt with red sleeves and a collar and blue emoji pants. She was also wearing a faux pearl bracelet and a cross pendant, along with a couple necklaces.

She could be endangered because she has dementia.

“I was expecting to see her out here with the bike so hopefully they find her,” said Paige. “For her to be missing like that… I don’t know… I just hope she comes back.”

While the crowd at the parade continued to celebrate the holiday, they’re holding out hope — for their patriotic friend to come home.

Police are asking if you do see her, or know where she is at, to please call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or 911.