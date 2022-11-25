CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police are searching for a man who was last seen overnight Thursday.

Ediie Worrell Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Police Department)

According to police, 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of a residential care facility in the 900 block of Godwin Ave. Police say he was last seen in the overnight hours by a care worker.

Worrell Jr. is described as being 5’5″, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a thick black jacket with a hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

Police say Worrell Jr. should be on foot and is known to walk to the 7-Eleven and Hardees at Bainbridge and Freeman.

Worell Jr. suffers from dementia along with several physical ailments.

If you have any information about Worrell Jr.’s whereabouts, contact Det. David Coleman at 382-6832 or dcoleman@cityofchesapeake.net.