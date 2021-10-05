Missing man from Tennessee possibly in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A missing man from Tennessee is believed to be in Chesapeake.

According to Knoxville Police, 53-year-old David Edward Dareing was last seen leaving a sober living facility on September 1 to visit his brother in Richmond.

His vehicle, a white Land Rover with TX tag NTL-0553 was last seen in the Chesapeake on S. Military Highway on September 6.

Police say Dareing’s bank account has not been accessed since August 10 and he has not made contact with family members since leaving the facility.

Dareing is described as a white male, with brown hair, hazel eyes, 6-foot-2 in height, around 190 pounds, and most likely has facial hair.

If you have seen David Dareing or know where he is staying, contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online HERE.

David Edward Dareing, Oct. 5, 2021 (Courtesy – Knoxville Police)