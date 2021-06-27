Missing child reported in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Chesapeake are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old female.

She is described as white, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, 55 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was known to be wearing a tie-dye shirt, dark blue biking shorts, mint green crocs.

In addition, she was on a silver foot push scootered with blue wheels and carrying a Minnie Mouse blanket.

Officials believe she went missing in the area of the 700 Block of Ridge Cir.

Anyone with any information on the case, including her whereabouts, are asked to contact dispatch at at 757-382-6161 or call 911.