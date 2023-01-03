CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the help of community members in search of a missing Chesapeake woman who was last seen on Nov. 2.

According to Chesapeake police, 59-year-old Mary Goetz has not been in contact with her family since November 2.

On November 25, 2022, Mary’s family contacted police stating Mary left her mother’s house on November 2 and never returned home. Mary’s 2002 Ford Windstar minivan with PA tags of DXB-7715 was seen on November 25 in Roanoke Rapids, NC on Old Farm Rd S and Gregory Dr.

Mary is described as white with blonde hair, green eyes, 5’5”, and weight 180 pounds.