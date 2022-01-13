Mercury found in Chesapeake post office; incident not believed to be suspicious

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Clean-up crews are working to remove a small amount of mercury from a post office building in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the U.S. Post Office located at 4417 Portsmouth Boulevard just before noon Thursday after employees reported finding a small amount of a metallic-like substance in the building.

The Chesapeake Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene and determined the substance was mercury.

Chesapeake fire officials said it’s unknown how the mercury was spilled, but said the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The building was evacuated. No employees were exposed to the mercury.

A clean-up contractor will remove the mercury and make the building safe for re-entry.

Local mail delivery may potentially be delayed. Details about any delays will come from the postmaster.