CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A medical nonprofit needs volunteers for an upcoming clinic in Chesapeake.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) provides pop-up clinics offering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The group aims to provide medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or

cannot afford, a doctor.



RAM officials say they need volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its June 25-26 clinic.



The two-day clinic will be held at Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads which is located at 217 Sampson Creek Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be

provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

These services include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.



Along with volunteers, RAM also needs interpreters and general support volunteers to help set-up and take-down.



If you would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the community, visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.

