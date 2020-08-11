Medical doctor in Chesapeake pleads guilty to unlawful drug distribution

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake doctor pleaded guilty in Norfolk Federal Court on Tuesday to distribution of amphetamine.

According to a press release with the U.S Department of Justice, 65-year-old Lopito Bugarin was a medical doctor with a practice in Chesapeake. Court documents said that from 2016 to 2019, Burgain wrote prescriptions without administering a medical exam.

Documents show that Bugarin would also write prescriptions for Adderall and Oxycodone in multiple names and then give them to a single patient. He also provided prescriptions to patients for Schedule II controlled substances without ever seeing the patient.

Bugarin is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2, 2021 and faces up to 20 years in prison.