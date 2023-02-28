CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Mayor Rick West will the deliver Chesapeake State of the City address in late March.

The State of the City is the annual forum for Chesapeake’s business, civic and community leaders.

The forum will focus on key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities and provide a glance into the city’s future.

The State of the City is on March 29, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.

The event is open to the public but pre-registration is required to attend, it is $60 for chamber members. $80 for prospective members and table sponsorship is $850.

You can register for the event by visiting, Chesapeake State of the City 2023.