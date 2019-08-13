Masked suspect armed with knife robs 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are seeking information about a masked suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store late last week.

The Chesapeake Crime Line says the incident happened Aug. 9 at the 1025 Eden Way North 7-Eleven in the Greenbrier area.

Surveillance images posted on the Chesapeake Crime Line’s Facebook page shows a suspect in all black clothing wearing a child’s black t-shirt as a mask and holding a kitchen knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.