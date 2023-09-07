PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were struck by gunfire while in the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant in Chesapeake Thursday morning, police confirm.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 3100 block of Western Branch Blvd. at 11:35 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Images from a WAVY crew show the scene was at a Wendy’s. Our photographer saw as many as 20 evidence markers.

According to Chesapeake Police, the investigation revealed a vehicle was in the drive-thru, when a black SUV pulled up beside it and several people inside shot into the other vehicle. An adult man and woman in the drive-thru vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Police did not have a status on their conditions at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not provide any suspect descriptions.

WAVY also found police nearby, outside the Abelia Square Apartments on Churchland Boulevard. Chesapeake Police confirmed the Chevrolet Malibu at that scene is the victims’ car.

Garney works at the Jiffy Lube next to the Wendy’s. He was in the bay when he heard between 10 and 15 gunshots outside. “We went ahead and got on the floor once we realized what it was,” he told WAVY. “I’m trying to understand. It’s broad day. It’s broad day. So, something’s gotta be done about this crime, man. It’s getting ridiculous. It’s in the daytime.”

Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Rob Rizzo)

