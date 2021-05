CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police need help to find an 85-year-old man with early-onset dementia who was reported missing on Monday.

Police say James Phelps was last seen on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. leaving his home on Omar St. in the South Norfolk area in a 2017 beige Hyundai Elantra with Va. tags UZE-3034.

He’s known to frequent the area of Campostella Road and Border Road (Foundation Park neighborhood) and the Walmart on Sam’s Circle.

Anyone who’s seen Phelps is asked to call police.