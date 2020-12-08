Man who stopped to help crash victim on I-664 in Chesapeake dies after being struck

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who stopped on I-664 in Chesapeake on Sunday to help a crash victim died at the hospital after being struck by another vehicle during that encounter.

Virginia State Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on I-664 southbound at exit 13. The first crash involved a 2015 Chrysler sedan that ran off the road and struck a Jersey wall, causing it to roll over.

Police say the man who stopped to assist the driver, Ashley Ryan Burroughs, parked his Ford F-350 in the roadway behind the wrecked Chrysler to render aid.

That’s when a 2000 Buick LeSabre struck the Ford from behind, causing it to overturn and land on top of Burroughs. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died Monday afternoon. Burroughs was 30 years old and from New Bern, North Carolina.

The driver of the Buick, Oscar Ingram Jr. and a 57-year-old passenger, Lisa Murphy, were both taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t have additional details in a press release Tuesday, but said the crash was still under investigation and charges are pending.