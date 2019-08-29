Man who led officers on slow-speed chase was driving drunk, police say

Booking photo of Brian Thomas Stallings provided by the Chesapeake Police Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man who fled the scene of a crash in Chesapeake and led officers on a slow-speed chase was driving drunk.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said Brian Thomas Stallings was involved in a crash in the 1300 block of Canal Drive on Sunday.

Stallings took off when officers arrived, driving away at a speed of 11 mph. He refused to stop for police until 10 minutes later, after the chase crossed into the city of Portsmouth, Kosinski said.

Police were able to stop Stallings by deploying spike strips.

Kosinski said officers determined Stallings was intoxicated while they were taking him into custody.

Police charged Stallings with fleeing from a law-enforcement officer, four counts of hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated and eluding police in connection to the crash and subsequent chase.

A court hearing for Stallings is scheduled for Oct. 1.