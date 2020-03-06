Man who killed his father and shot brother in Chesapeake convicted of first-degree murder

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who police say killed his father and shot his brother pleaded guilty Thursday.

Court records show 26-year-old Tevin Anthony Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Tevin Smith’s next court appearance is a check-in hearing on June 2.

Police said Tevin Smith shot and killed 55-year-old Anthony Smith on Bernies Court South in September 2018.

Tevin Smith also shot his brother in the face.

A family member told police the argument was over Tevin Smith’s misplaced cell phone.

Court documents say Tevin’s mother was home during the shooting and was able to escape through a bedroom window to a house next door to call for help.

She told police she heard her husband and son fighting and then shots were fired.

Court documents say when police got to the house, they found Anthony Smith dead in a pool of blood at the entrance to a bedroom.

They also found one of Tevin’s brothers, who’d been shot in the face.

The brother told police Tevin Smith shot his father and then him.

