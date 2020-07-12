CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An early morning shooting in Chesapeake sent a man to the hospital Sunday.
Police say they responded to the area of Timber Lane and Shady Lane just after 4 a.m. regarding reports of a gun shots and a possible injured person.
When officers got to the scene, police say they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- US Navy ship on fire at San Diego base; several sailors injured
- Man taken to hospital following early morning shooting in Chesapeake
- NC July 12 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports nearly 2K new cases
- Widow condemns ‘barbaric’ death of bus driver beaten over masks
- Senior alert issued for missing 80-year-old Virginia woman suffering from cognitive impairment