Man taken to hospital after shooting on Starboard Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Starboard Road Monday night.

Chesapeake officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Starboard Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found property damage “consistent with gunfire.”

While searching the surrounding streets, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.