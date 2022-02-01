Man taken to hospital after shooting on Starboard Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Starboard Road Monday night.
Chesapeake officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Starboard Road.
Officers arrived on scene and found property damage “consistent with gunfire.”
While searching the surrounding streets, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.