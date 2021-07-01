Man taken into custody after domestic dispute and shots fired leads to barricade situation in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police took a man into custody Thursday night after he allegedly fired shots into the air and then barricaded himself in a home.

Police said the man, who they did not identify in a news release late Thursday, was involved in a domestic argument in the 4500 block of Winnie Drive.

Officers responded to that road for a report about the dispute at 7:27 p.m. One minute later, at 7:28 p.m., police received another report that a male was firing a weapon into the air in the same location.

Chesapeake police responded and arrived to find the armed man in the middle of the street. He barricaded himself in the home at 7:38 p.m.

He later surrendered to police at 9:16 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries to either residents or police.

No additional information was available as of 10:30 p.m.

