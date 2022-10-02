CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers were called to the shooting just before 3:40 p.m. at a gas station in the 2100 block of Gilmerton Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that two adult males got into an altercation outside of the gas station, which resulted in one man shooting the other.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene and criminal charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.