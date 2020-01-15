Man sustains gunshot wound in shooting Tuesday on Welcome Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a man was injured in a shooting in the 3000 block of Welcome Road Tuesday.

The call came in around 10 p.m. reporting gunshots fired, police spokesman Leo Kosinski said.

Police arrived to find a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police were on the scene as of 11 p.m. investigating.

There’s no further information as of 11 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.