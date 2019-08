CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man died late Monday night after police say he was hit by a train in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say they received a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. for an incident involving a train in the 1800 block of Portlock Road.

When crews arrived, they found the man deceased. No other details were immediately released.

