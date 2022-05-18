CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed outside a home on Cherrytree Lane in Chesapeake on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cherrytree Lane, off Fernwood Farm Roads and Great Bridge Blvd.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, but he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled on foot, but there’s no description at this time.

