Man shot woman, then turned gun on self in Chesapeake domestic dispute

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police responded to a murder-suicide over the weekend.

In a press release Thursday, police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hathaway Ct. Witnesses told police there was an argument inside and they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, police say they were able to rescue two residents from the home, and discovered 38-year-old Brent Walker, of Chesapeake, had shot himself and 33-year-old Marissa Free, of Virginia Beach. Both died at the scene, police say.

No other details were shared Thursday afternoon in the press release. WAVY’s Marielena Balouris will have more on this story coming up at 4 on WAVY News 10.

