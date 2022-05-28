The shooter has been identified, officers say.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after a man was shot and a woman was injured after a domestic incident.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of George Washington Highway. That’s south of Victory Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot and a woman with a facial injury.

The man was taken to a local hospital where officers describe him as a ‘stable.’ The woman, meanwhile, was treated on the scene.

Officers describe the incident as ‘domestic’ in nature. The shooter has been identified, officers added.

The investigation is ongoing.