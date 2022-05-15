CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured after a shooting in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded to a call for an injured person just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Linster Street.

When they got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was standing in front of one of the buildings in the 200 block when gunshots rang out striking him.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.