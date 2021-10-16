Police: Suspect ‘forced his way’ into home before fatally shooting man on Sloop Trail in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting in Chesapeake early Saturday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sloop Trail.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect “forced his way into the home” before shooting the victim.

Police say the suspect fled on foot following the incident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 on Your Side is still learning the circumstances regarding the incident including possible additional injuries reported.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.