Man shot multiple times on Farmer Lane in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.
Police say they responded around 2:50 a.m. to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane at the Forest Cove Apartments off Campostella Road and found a man who’d been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are possibly life-threatening, police say.
No suspect information is available at this time, but police are investigating.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.