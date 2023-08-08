CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Chesapeake.

Police say they believe the shooting happened in the area of Jolliff Road and Airline Blvd., after they got a call for shots being fired at a vehicle around 7:15 p.m.

After officers arrived and couldn’t find the crime scene, they learned the victim drove himself to a local hospital. His wound was considered non life-threatening.

No other details in the case have been shared at this time, including possible suspect information.