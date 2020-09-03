Man shot in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake say a 30-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday in the South Norfolk area.

Police are investigating whether the shooting is related to another call about shots fired in a nearby area.

Police responded to a report of gunshots heard near Border Road and Cleona Drive around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not give additional information on the severity of his injuries.

While on scene, officers received more information about a report of shots fired near Border Road and Campostella Road.

As of 10 p.m., police were still on scene in both areas investigating. Police were trying to find out whether the two incidents are related.

The area of Border Road and Cleona Drive was closed at that time as police investigated the shooting.

Police said there was no suspect information at that time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.



