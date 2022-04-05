CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend’s son late Monday night during a domestic dispute, Chesapeake police say.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Court in the Camelot neighborhood around 11:41 p.m. and found 42-year-old Franklin Henry dead from a gunshot wound.

The man who police believe shot Henry, 75-year-old Melvin Perry, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to Chesapeake City Jail and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say it’s still under investigation. Both men were listed as Chesapeake residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit at tip through the p3 tips app.

The Gaston Court shooting was the second domestic-related homicide in Chesapeake on Monday. Police say a man wanted for killing his estranged wife on Willow Oak Drive was tracked down in Currituck County, North Carolina.