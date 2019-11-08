Man shot and killed on MacDonald Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are searching the area around MacDonald Road for whoever shot a man to death Thursday night.

Police say the victim was found dead at a home in the 1300 block of MacDonald Road from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m.

The unidentified shooter left the area before officers arrived, but police are canvassing the area to find the person responsible and any witnesses who may have seen the shooter in the area at the time.

There’s no suspect information at this time in the case, and police say the victim’s name will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.