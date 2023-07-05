CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Chesapeake.

According to police, the call for a person being shot came in just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and McTaggert Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, along with several vehicles in the road.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.