Man seriously injured after moped involved crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured following a moped involved crash on Thursday evening.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to George Washington Highway and Old Mill Road for a report of a possible “two-vehicle accident with injuries.”

When police arrived on the scene, they found the driver of a moped lying on the roadway with serious injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in “stable” condition but with life-threatening injuries.

