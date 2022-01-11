Man sentenced to 33-year active prison term for 2018 shooting at Chesapeake bar

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with murder in a shooting at a bar in Chesapeake in 2018 has been sentenced to a 33-year active term in prison.

Eric Bachmeier pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, Bachmeier was sentenced to 40 years with 10 suspended on the murder charge, as well as three years with no time suspended on the firearm charge.

Bachmeier was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the fatal shooting of Hector Clemente.

According to testimony from Bachmeier’s ex-girlfriend given in October 2018, she and Bachmeier had broken up in March and she was dating Clemente at the time of the shooting.

The two were at the bar for karaoke that night, and were aware the other person was there. They only spoke cordially when Bachmeier asked his ex-girlfriend for a cigarette, she said during testimony.

Once they were leaving the bar, one of Clemente’s friends told Bachmeier that “he was not going to mess with these people,” according to testimony.

A physical altercation then ensued, but Clemente was not involved.

At some point, she said she saw Bachmeier rush toward them, but Clemente tackled them into a bush.

She told the judge she and her mother helped Clemente stand up and turned to leave when they fell because he had been shot. She then saw Bachmeier fire three more shots into Clemente’s back.