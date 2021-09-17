Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 shooting at Chesapeake bar

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with murder in a shooting at a bar in Chesapeake in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Eric Bachmeier pleaded guilty Friday morning to second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His five-day jury trial was scheduled to start next week. Bachmeier’s sentencing is set for Jan. 11.

In July 2018, Bachmeier shot and killed Hector Clemente, according to police.

According to testimony from Bachmeier’s ex-girlfriend in October 2018, and Bachmeier had broken up in March and she was dating Clemente at the time of the shooting.

The two were at the bar for karaoke that night, and were aware of each other’s presence. They only spoke cordially when Bachmeier asked his ex-girlfriend for a cigarette, she said at the time.

Once they were leaving the bar, one of Clemente’s friends told Bachmeier that “he was not going to mess with these people,” according to testimony.

That’s when she said a scuffle broke out, but Clemente was not involved.

At some point, she said she saw Bachmeier rush toward them but Clemente tackled them into a bush.

She told the judge she and her mother helped Clemente up and turned to leave when they fell because he had been shot.

She then saw Bachmeier fire three more shots into Clemente’s back.