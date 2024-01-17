CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in a deadly police chase in Chesapeake pleaded guilty to his charges.

Ishmell Seymore was charged with two counts of murder, felony eluding and felony hit-and-run.

According to police, and officer tried to pull Seymore over for speeding in July 2021, but he took off and crashed into another car at the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Jarman Road.

The crash killed 65-year-old David Jones and 54-year-old Jennifer O’Connell.

Seymore is expected to be sentenced in May.